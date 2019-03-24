Preview ‘19: Blanchester High School boys track and field

After finishing as SBAAC National Division runnerup in 2018, Blanchester head coach Tony Blevins believes his Wildcats are poised to take the top spot in 2019.

“We should contend for a league title,” he said.

The 12-year boys coach said Bethel-Tate, Georgetown, Williamsburg and Clermont Northeastern all have solid teams and will be fighting it out for National Division supremacy.

“We have a good balance of sprinters, mid-distance and distance runners and we have a lot of experience returning,” the coach said.

Derick Bowman, Lucas Thacker, Tyler Holland, Ricky Davis and Matt Grogg are seniors leading the way for BHS.

Tanner Creager and Brady Phillips are underclassmen who will play key roles in the success of the team.

Blevins, assisted by Sara Estrada, said Clayton Schirmer and Hunter Browning did not run last season but will have big impacts this spring.

Other newcomers of note are Tanner Kellerman, Cameron Gibson and Carter Stevens.

