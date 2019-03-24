Preview ‘19: Clinton-Massie boys track, field

Clinton-Massie lost 11 athletes from last year’s SBAAC American Division championship track and field team.

But second-year head coach Scott Rolf is both curious and excited about the upcoming season.

“I am excited about our numbers so far,” said Rolf, who is in his 24th season of coaching track and field. “However, we are young, inexperienced, and unproven. We definitely have potential and I’m curious about how good we could be with a full and healthy team.”

Assisted by Jordan Phipps, Jim Wagner and Kenny Holter, Rolf said his team can repeat if the “newcomers and young guys can fill the shoes of the talented senior class” that graduated. CM graduates from last year include Bryson Mills, Scott Goings, Tanner Olberding, Jacob Whitaker, Luke Richardson, Christian Poynter, Jacob Triesch, Jeff Passarge and Nick Sadler.

Top returnees include regional qualifiers Tyler Beam (shot put) and Nathan Gibbs (pole vault) along with SBAAC champion high jumper Tate Olberding. Other returning athletes include Logan Fisher, Seth Schmidt, Will Calendine, Alec McDonald, Ethan Hagerman, Alex Shelton, Adian Wallace, JT Goings and Connor Hendrickson.

Devon Noble, Brendan Lamb and Corey Stulz are the early-season top newcomers for the Falcons.

Rolf said his squad will need to avoid excessive injuries to compete with Wilmington and New Richmond for the league title this season.

News Journal