Preview ‘19: Wilmington High School boys track and field

Wilmington High School finished second last season in the SBAAC American Division boys track and field meet.

Head coach Gary Massie believes his Hurricane can do one better this season.

“Our team this year can, and should, win the league title,” he said. “It depends if they decide to do what it takes to be a champion … work.”

Massie is in his second year as the WHS head coach. He will be assisted by Brad Heys and J.D. McIntosh.

“These two are as good as it gets,” Massie said. “It’s great to have them back.”

The runnerup placement was “a complete turnaround” for the WHS boys track and field program, Massie said.

“We have a great group of upperclassmen returning to the program,” said Massie. “These young men have bought into the program and are going to pass it down to a very talented group of underclassmen. We have reloaded with these young men.”

Leading the way this season will be Simon Heys, who won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs in the SBAAC meet in 2018.

Massie said the Hurricane posted two “big wins” in 2018 – at the Bellbrook and Copeland invitationals.

The Wilmington High School boys track and field program at Alumni Field.

News Journal