GOSHEN – The Blanchester High School reserve baseball team was defeated 14-2 Saturday at Goshen in the season-opener.

Nate Moore and Wesley Moore pitched for the Wildcats.

“Goshen put a lot of balls in play but we had many efforts that allowed them to continue pulling away,” BHS coach Andrew Freeman said.

Jacob Hamm had two hits and scored a run for the Wildcats. James Compton had a hit, reached on a walk and scored a run.