WC men third at Pioneer Invitational track, field meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Wilmington College men’s track and field team opened its outdoor season with a third-place finish Saturday at the Pioneer Invitational hosted by Transylvania University.

The Fightin’ Quakers finished third with 82 points, the second-highest scoring NCAA Division III team. Hanover College won the invitational with 94 points.

Wilmington had five performances that were good enough to qualify for the All-Ohio Outdoor Championship meet later this season in sprints.

Adam Knaub took third (11.07 seconds) in the 100-meter dash and fourth (22.62 seconds) in the 200-meter dash. Luke Richardson’s mark of 11.36 seconds in the 100-meter dash along with Elliot Phillimore’s 22.92 seconds in the 200-meter dash and 51.88 seconds in the 400-meter dash rounded out those performances.

In hurdles, Aaron Koch posted two All-Ohio qualifying times with a runner-up finish in the 400-meter hurdles (59.24 seconds) and a sixth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles (16.65 seconds). He also was a member of both Quaker relay teams as Richardson, Koch, Knaub and Colin Myers took fourth (43.45 seconds) in the 4-x-100-meter relay and Elorm Dogbey, Phillimore, Knaub and Koch placed fifth (3:29.64) in the 4-x-400-meter relay.

In distance events, Evan Whitaker won the 5,000-meter run with an All-Ohio qualifying time of 15:33.10. A trio of Quakers – Gage Clemens (34.12.12) second, Cameron Phelps (35.24.21) third and Austin Wampler (36:33.42) sixth scored in the 10,000-meter run.

Five Wilmington individuals scored in field events including Joe Shuga’s sixth-place finishes in the shot put (44-1.75) and the discus (135-3). Andrew Pacifico’s eighth-place mark of 134-8 in the hammer throw is an All-Ohio qualifying mark while Richardson (21-5.25) finished second in the long jump and Myers took seventh in the high jump (6-0).

Wilmington heads to the Cedarville Invitational Saturday.