WC splits DH after OAC-opening sweep

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College baseball team concluded its weekend home stand with a doubleheader split of Hanover College, falling 6-3 in game one and taking game two 5-4 in come-from-behind fashion on Sunday.

In game one, Wilmington cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-2 on an RBI-double by Luke Kleindl and an Aaron Burns single after seven. Kleindl drove in another run in the eighth but WC still trailed 4-3.

On the mound, Bryant McCarty took the loss allowing four earned runs in seven hits in four innings pitched. Thomas Hueber allowed two earned runs in 4.1 innings in relief. Matt Oney came in to pitch the final two innings.

Kleindl finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Gage Bley also had a two-hit game.

In game two, WC again trailed early then tied the game on RBIs from Mason Walker and Kyle Noble. in the fifth. Hanover took a 4-2 lead in the eighth.

Wilmington responded in the bottom of the eighth as Noble and Antonio Miller both singled to open the frame. After a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt from Nick Silvis moved the runners over, Bley singled to right field to score two and tie the game.

The Quakers were not done, however, Jake Hyatt doubled home Bley for a 5-4 lead.

Hanover put a runner on in the ninth, but he was thrown out trying to steal second by WC catcher Aaron Burns.

Jacob Griehwahn, Wilmington’s starter, received a no-decision despite a quality start of two earned runs in 7.2 innings pitched. Adam Doerger earned the win by recording two outs while Jarett Trautman picked up a two-out save, his first of the season.

Hanover outhit Wilmington 14-11, but the Quakers’ defense turned six double plays. Miller, Bley and Noble all had multi-hit games.

Wilmington (6-12) heads to Wittenberg University for a non-conference game 6 p.m. Wednesday.

