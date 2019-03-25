Astros baseball drops pair in Bluegrass state

ROWAN CO., Ky. – The East Clinton baseball team dropped a pair of games Saturday to start the 2019 season.

The Astros were at Rowan Co. High School where they lost to Sheldon Clark High School 11-4 and Rowan Co. 6-5.

In the opener, East Clinton scored four runs in the fourth to tie the game 4-4 but Sheldon Clark tallied six runs in the fifth. Zach Mitchell, Matt Mitchell, Austin Arellano, Colton Vadnais and Matt Hall had hits for EC. Hall and Zach Mitchell stole bases.

Arellano started and lost on the mound for EC but pitched well. “The defense was not behind him,” EC coach Brian Carey said. Arellano walked two in 4.1 innings. The Astros had four errors.

In the second game against Rowan, a top 15 team in the state of Kentucky, Carey said, East Clinton trailed 2-0 and 4-2 but tied the game on both occasions before leading 5-4 in the seventh.

But Rowan County scored the game-winner on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh.

“Rowan has five players already committed to D1 and D2 baseball,” Carey said. “The Kentucky trip was a very positive experience to see great baseball and see what we are capable of. I was proud to see some of our pitchers step into their roles and leaders emerge at the plate. We still need to work on getting ahead early as pitchers instead of going deep into every count.”

Zach Mitchell had three hits while Matt Mitchell had one hit. They combined to score all five of the EC runs. Zach stole third in the seventh and came home on the same play to tie the game because of a throwing error.

Isaiah Curtis had the other EC hit in the one-run loss.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-3.jpg