Wilmington girls, boys win Field Relays at Alumni Field

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School boys and girls track and field teams won the first Field Relays meet at Wilmington High School Saturday to begin the 2019 season.

The meet was held at Alumni Field and included only the five field events. Running events were not contested because of the condition of the WHS track.

On the boys side, Wilmington edged runnerup Xenia by two points.

Mason McIntosh and Ryan Camp teamed to win the pole vault for WHS with McIntosh leading by clearing 12-0. Carter Huffman and Malik Scott went 38-2 to win the long jump for the Hurricane.

For the girls, Aaliyah Huff, Cayleigh Vance and Kaitlynn Hickey won thye discus with a combined distance of 190-1. Katie Lambcke and Emilee Pham were winners in the pole vault (16-0). Hickey then teamed with Lauren Heard to win the shot put (60-7.5). Lambcke made it two wins by pairing with Sadie Bowman to win the high jump (8-6)

SUMMARY

March 23, 2019

Alumni Field

Wilmington Field Relays

Boys Results

POLE VAULT: Wilmington (Mason McIntosh, Ryan Camp) 21-6; Bellbrook 20-0; Miami Trace 13-6

HIGH JUMP: Xenia 11-4; Wilmington (Singleton, Glass) 10-2; Miami Trace 5-8

LONG JUMP: Wilmington (Carter Huffman, Malik Scott) 38-2; Xenia 37-9.5; Miami Trace 30-7.5

SHOT PUT: Xenia 78-9.5; Wilmington (Brooks, Martini) 75-9

DISCUS: Xenia 230; Wilmington (Martini, Brooks) 196-8; Miami Trace 154-0

Girls Results

HIGH JUMP: Wilmington (Sadie Bowman Katie Lambcke) 8-6 (1 miss); Miami Trace 8-6 (6 misses); Bellbrook 4-8 Xenia 4-4

SHOT PUT: Wilmington (Lauren Heard, Kaitlynn Hickey) 60-7.5; Xenia 47-2.75; Miami Trace 46-0.5; Bellbrook 16-1

POLE VAULT: Wilmington (Katie Lambcke, Emilee Pham) 16-0; Xenia 7-0

DISCUS: Wilmington (Aaliyah Huff, Cayleigh Vance, Kaitlynn Hickey) 190-1; Xenia 139; Miami Trace 114-2; Bellbrook 101-0

HIGH JUMP: Miami Trace 28-7.5; Wilmington (Sadie Bowman, Katie Lambcke) 28-2; Xenia 27-0