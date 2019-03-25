Late splurge lifts Goshen over Blanchester 12-2

BLANCHESTER – Despite holding a 2-1 lead after four, the Blanchester baseball team was defeated 12-2 Saturday by Goshen in a non-league game to start the 2019 season at Bott Field.

Jacksson Waialae pitched well through four innings then ran into trouble in the fifth. “Jacksson … was at 85 pitches,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “Being the opener, we decided it was important to keep his pitch count down and decided to go to the bullpen.”

Over the final three innings, BHS relief pitchers surrendered nine walks and the defense committed three errors, said Lawson.

“We cannot give up that many free bases and expect to win,” said Lawson.

At the plate, Waialae had two hits, including a double. Brody Rice also had two hits and drove in a run. Cole Ficke had a hit and an RBI. Dustin Howard and Reagan Burch both doubled.