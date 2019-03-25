Clinton-Massie, Florea edge Kings in 8

KINGS MILLS – Taylor Florea struck out 12 and allowed just one earned run as Clinton-Massie opened the 2019 season with a 5-4 win in eight innings over Kings.

“This wasn’t one of the prettiest wins I’ve been part of,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “Our defense didn’t have the best game. We have to tighten this up for us to be successful.”

Massie had six errors.

Fortunately, Florea was strong, striking out 12 and not walking a batter in eight innings.

“We are inexperienced in some positions and the season is early,” Lauer said. “We will correct it.”

Kendall Anderson had two hits and drove in three runs for the Lady Falcons.

SUMMARY

March 23 2019

@Kings High School

Clinton-Massie 5 Kings 4, 8 innings

CM 002.020.01…..5

KI 022.000.00…..4

(5) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Carter 3-2-1-0 Sivert 4-1-1-1 Lay 4-2-1-0 Anderson 4-0-2-3 Clayborn 4-0-0-0 Florea 2-0-0-0 Drake 2-0-0-0 Doan 3-0-0-0 Wilson 3-0-0-0 Hodge 2-0-0-0

2B: Lay

3B: Sivert

HBP: Florea

PITCHING

Florea (W, 1-0)^8^3^4^1^0^12