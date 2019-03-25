Panthers pounce on Hurricane in opener 10-2

MORROW – The Wilmington High School baseball team opened its season Saturday with a 10-2 loss to Little Miami in a non-league game at LMHS.

Jake Vaughan and Alex Meyer had two hits each, all that WHS could muster in the loss. Vaughan drove in two runs but also took the pitching loss.

The Hurricane had two runners in scoring position in the first with no outs but were unable to score, coach Brian Roberts said.

“We need to bounce back, play better,” said Roberts.

Wilmington pitchers issued nine walks and hit a Panther batter. Only three of the 10 runs were earned. Roberts said Hurricane pitchers allowed just two walks in three pre-season scrimmages.

“We’re going to have to clean up the mistakes,” he said. “They (Little Miami) were a good team. Their starting pitcher was really good.”