Pierce, Suchland power WC softball to twinbill sweep

BEREA, Ky. – The Wilmington College softball team swept Berea College in a doubleheader Tuesday, 5-1 and 14-6 in 5 innings.

WC is now 12-4 on the year. BC is 5-15.

In the first game, Grace Shell dominated Berea in a 5-1 win. She struck out eight and walked just one. Allowing six hits, Shell improved to 6-1 on the year.

At the plate, Hayley Suchland and Allison Pierce (two doubles) collected three hits each. Alecia Kemp had two hits. Je’Taysia Johns, Jillia Cook, Pierce, Kemp and Suchland drove in runs.

In the nightcap, Wilmington scored seven runs in the second inning en route to the win.

Pierce had another big game at the plate, collecting two hits, including a homerun, scoring two runs and driving in four runs. Suchland also capped a big twinbill with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored.

Micalah Hensley had two hits and scored three times.

Kennedy Clifton and KenDahl Bowles both drove in two runs.

On the mound, Alexis Stringfellow started and went just 1.2 innings. Hannah Hall pitched one inning for the win and Shell finished with 2.1 innings of work to earn the save.

