Wilson, Wildcats serve up 3-2 win over Cardinals

FELICITY – Serving up a big SBAAC win in the season opener, the Blanchester High School tennis team defeated Felicity 3-2 as Colton Wilson won the match-clincher at third singles.

Wilson defeated Luke Jennings 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) to give BHS the decisive point.

“It was huge that Colton won the tie-breaker to prevent the third set,” BHS coach Scott Shepard said. “What a way to win his first varsity match in dramatic fashion to clinch our victory.”

Shepard said the Wildcats hope to be competitive on all five courts. BHS will play a home doubleheader Wednesday, New Richmond at 3 p.m. followed by Western Brown at 4 p.m.

SUMMARY

March 26 2019

@Felicity Franklin High School

Blanchester 3 Felicity 2

Singles

• Jacob Miller def Colton Stamper 6-0, 6-1

• Hunter Miller def Logan Clarkson 6-1, 6-2

• Colton Wilson def Luke Jennings 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

Doubles

• Cody McCollister, Brian Miller were def by Joey Glassmeyer, Jared Hamilton 4-6, 3-6

• Logan Heitzmann, Ian Heeg were Steven Jones, Brayden Blackman 5-7, 0-6

