Lady Falcons edge Lady ‘Cane, Lady Panthers

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – In a tight three-team race, the Clinton-Massie girls track and field team edged Wilmington and Miami Trace Tuesday at Chick Brown Track.

The Lady Falcons, led by Nora Voisey, had 58 points while the Lady Hurricane finished with 56 and Miami Trace had 48.

Voisey won the high jump and the 400-meter dash.

Wilmington was led by Jasmine Jamiel who took first in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.

SUMMARY

March 26 2019

@Chick Brown Track

Team scores

Clinton-Massie 58 Wilmington 56 Miami Trace 48

Events

SHOT PUT: Heard, W, 32-3.75; Hickey, W, 30-11.5; Rickman, W, 26-6; Aleshire, MT, 25-7; Workman, MT, 24-8.25; Burris, W, 24-7.75

LONG JUMP: Creamer, MT, 15-8; Arledge, MT, 14-6; Southward, MT, 13-11; Pavey, MT, 13-7; Bowman, W, 13-5; Lynch, CM, 13-3

HIGH JUMP: Voisey, CM, 5-0; Doyle, CM, 4-8; Morrison, MT, 4-6; Lambcke, W, 4-3; Moritz, CM, 4-3; Robinson, CM, 4-0

DISCUS: Hickey, W, 88-8; Huff, W, 86-11; Heard, W, 86-3; Aleshire, MT, 83-5; Rickman, W, 75-10; Burris, W, 72-5

POLE VAULT: Pham, W, 8-6; Ison, MT, 6-0

100 HURDLES: Richardson, CM, 16.9; Creamer, MT, 17.6; Woolverton, CM, 19.6; Moritz, CM, 20.7; Voges-Pertuset, W, 20.9; Robinson, CM, 20-9

100 DASH: Jamiel, W, 13.6; Butler, MT, 14.2; Vanover, MT, 14.5; Wellman, CM, 14.7; Doyle, CM, 14.8; Lynch, CM, 15.2

1600 RUN: O’Boyle, W, 7:24.0

400 DASH: Voisey, CM, 66.8; McCord, W, 67.3; Baltazar, W, 73.2; Vanover, MT, 82.7; Marshall, CM, 92.2

300 HURDLES: Woolverton, CM, 54.5; Moritz, CM, 58.2; Young, CM, 59.8; Voges-Pertuset, W, 60.8; Robinson, CM, 61.7

800 RUN: Cocklin, MT, 2:49.7; Houseman, CM, 2:51.9; Speiwak, CM, 3:18.9

200 DASH: Jamiel, W, 28.9; Richardson, CM, 29.0; Doyle, CM, 29.6; Butler, MT, 30.0; Pavey, MT, 30.0; Bowman, W, 30.4; Baltazar, W, 30.4

3200 RUN: Muterspaw, CM, 13:33.5

4×800 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 11:39.4

4×200 RELAY: Wilmington 2:02.7; Miami Trace 2:06.5; Clinton-Massie 2:07.7

4×100 RELAY: Miami Trace 55.0; Clinton-Massie 55.5; Wilmington 56.3

4×400 RELAY: Miami Trace 5:12.5

