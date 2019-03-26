Hurricane breezes to win over Panthers, Falcons

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Led by Malik Scott, the Wilmington High School boys track and field team breezed by Miami Trace and Clinton-Massie Tuesday in a meet at Chick Brown Track.

Scott won three events – the 100-meter dash, the 400-meter dash and the 200-meter dash. Teammate Brett Brooks won a pair of events – the shot put and the discus.

Clinton-Massie won the 4×100-meter relay. Tanner Olberding posted the lone individual win for the Falcons, claiming first in the high jump.

SUMMARY

March 26 2019

@Chick Brown Track

Team scores

Wilmington 94.5 Miami Trace 51 Clinton-Massie 36.5

Events

SHOT PUT: Brooks, W, 42-5.5; Schmidt, CM, 40-6.5; Liff, MT, 38-10.75; Corey, MT, 34-10; Hagerman, CM, 33-8; Swope, CM, 33-7

LONG JUMP: Huffman, W, 19-8; May, CM, 18-7; Mayer, W, 18-5; Haldeman, MT, 18-2; Olberding, CM, 18-2

HIGH JUMP: T. Olberding, CM, 6-0; Amore, MT, 5-6; Singleton, W, 5-3; Laake, W, 5-3; Custis, W, 5-0

DISCUS: Brooks, W, 126-11; Hagerman, CM, 113-5; Schmidt, CM, 108-4; Martini, W, 100-9; Moritz, CM, 95-10; Cordell, W, 94-3

POLE VAULT: Cory, MT, 12-6; McIntosh, W, 12-6; Rolf, CM, 9-0; Amore, MT, 8-6

110 HURDLES: Cory, MT, 16.5; Singleton, W, 19.4; Glass, W, 20.2; Martin, CM, 20.5; Holland, W, 22.2

100 DASH: Scott, W, 11.7; May, CM, 11.9; Mayer, W, 12.0; Maple, CM, 12.2; Corwin, W, 12.4; Frank, CM, 12.5

1600 RUN: Branagan, MT, 5:01.2; Parks, W, 5:03.9; Andrews, W, 5:04.3; Debrun, MT, 5:08.8

400 DASH: Scott, W, 55.8; Heys, W, 57.0; Hester, W, 58.1; Walker, CM, 58.9; Downing, MT, 59.2; Goings, CM, 59.4

300 HURDLES: Singleton, W, 46.8; Holland, W, 49.4; Dungan, W, 50.7; Martin, CM, 51.7

800 RUN: Lewis, MT, 2:08.8; Heys, W, 2:10.7; Debrun, MT, 2:22.6; McDowell, CM, 2:25.7

200 DASH: Scott, W, 24.3; Huffman, W, 24.5; Atwood, MT, 24.7; Frank, CM, 25.2; Noble, CM, 25.2; Glass, W, 25.4

3200 RUN: Branagan, MT, 11:15.9; Preston, W, 11:3a8.6; Laroki, MT, 11:46; Roberto, W, 12:07.9

4×800 RELAY: Wilmington 9:08.1; Miami Trace 9:10.1; Wilmington B 9:40.2; Clinton-Massie 9:41.7; Wilmington C 10:49.9

4×200 RELAY: Miami Trace 1:37.9; Wilmington 1:39.9; Clinton-Massie 1:41.9; Miami Trace B 1:48.7

4X100 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 47.1; Wilmington 47.7; Miami Trace 48.6; Miami Trace B 58.1

4×400 RELAY: Miami Trace 3:51.1; Wilmington 3:56.8

