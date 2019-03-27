Massie tennis opens with 5-0 win over Franklin

FRANKLIN – The Clinton-Massie tennis team opened its season Wednesday with a 5-0 win over Franklin in non-league action.

“It was nice to get our season started,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “I was glad to see all our courts get off to a good start this season.”

Clayton Amburgy and Austin Faucett won straight set matches atop the singles courts for the Falcons.

Coach Amburgy said Jason Martin and Caden McKay “have improved a lot since last year.”

SUMMARY

March 27 2019

@Franklin

Clinton-Massie 5 Franklin 0

Singles

• Clayton Amburgy def Adam Osborn 6-0, 6-0

• Austin Faucett def Sean Hopper 6-0, 6-0

• Jason Martin def Braden Hitte 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

• Caden McKay, Brennan Swope def Jaden Perez, Riane Todd 6-2, 6-2

• Abbey Faucett, Tyler Greathouse def Ahmad Abu Altadena, Xander Blevins 6-1, 6-2

