Wildcats open National Division play with 7-3 win

FELICITY – After a slow start, the Blanchester baseball team defeated Felicity 7-3 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division action at the FHS diamond.

Blanchester (1-1 overall, 1-0 in the National) got a complete game from Dustin Howard on the mound.

“I was surprised he was able to go the distance,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “He kept getting stronger as the game went on. He got ahead and relied on his defense to make plays.”

Blanchester struggled early at the plate.

“It took a bit to get the bats going,” said Lawson. “We couldn’t get the pitcher’s timing down. He had a nice curveball he would throw in any count.”

The Wildcats finished with seven hits, including a couple of extra base hits.

“I’m satisfied with that,” said Lawson.

Trenton Czaika had two hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs. Cole Ficke had two hits, including a double, and Reagan Burch had two hits and an RBI. Brody Rice had a hit and drove in a run.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-6.jpg