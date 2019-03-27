BHS tennis drop pair to Lions, Broncos

BLANCHESTER – Playing a doubleheader against SBAAC American Division rivals, the Blanchester High School tennis team dropped a pair of matches on its home court.

The Wildcats were defeated by New Richmond 4-1 then by Western Brown 5-0.

“We had some great matches that went the other way but we gained valuable experience against quality opponents,” BHS coach Scott Shepard said.

Against the Lions, Ian Heeg and Cody McCollister were defeated 0-6, 6-4, 5-7 at first doubles.

Against the Broncos, all three singles matches went to a pro-set in lieu of a third-set. Jacob Miller lost a marathon battle 6-0, 4-6, 12-14 at first singles.

SUMMARY

March 27 2019

@Blanchester High School

New Richmond 4 Blanchester 1

Singles

• Jacob Miller defeated Cade Heflin 6-2, 6-1

• Brian Miller was defeated by Jon Lang 4-6, 0-6

• Colton Wilson was defeated by Joe George 4-6, 0-6

Doubles

• Ian Heeg, Cody McCollister were defeated by Max Walls, Noah Gebhart 0-6, 6-4, 5-7

• Bryce Bandow, Logan Heitzmann were defeated by Jack Nicoloff, Chase Hogan 4-6, 3-6

—

Western Brown 5 Blanchester 0

Singles

• Jacob Miller was defeated by Noah Hiler 6-0, 4-6, 12-14

• Brian Miller was defeated by Wesley O’Hara 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 5-10

• Colton Wilson was defeated by Caleb Fite 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 5-10

Doubles

• Cody McCollister, Ian Heeg were defeated by Austin Kick, Dylan Coffey 0-6, 4-6

• Logan Heitzmann, Bryce Bandow were defeated by Austin Coffey, Wenzel Votava 0-6, 2-6

