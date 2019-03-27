Falcons outlast Hurricane in extra innings, 6-4

WILMINGTON – Clinton-Massie scratched out a couple of runs in the eighth inning Wednesday and defeated Wilmington 6-4 in SBAAC American Division baseball action on the WHS diamond.

“It was a pretty well played game,” WHS coach Brian Roberts.

The Hurricane is 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the American Division.

The Falcons are 1-1 with a 1-0 record in the American. CM lost to Painesville Harvey 12-7 Saturday at Wright State University.

“This was a nice bounce back,” Massie coach Brian Camp said. “This was a nice battle between two league competitors and we just ended up on top.”

The Falcons led 1-0 and 4-2 going to the fifth inning. Wilmington tied the game on a run-scoring single by Jordan Tackett and a sacrifice fly by Joey Bush.

In the eighth, Corey May plated the eventual winning run on a “flair to right field,” Camp said. The Falcons gave pitcher Bryan Kennedy an insurance run by scoring on a passed ball, said Camp.

“Our pitchers did a real good job,” said Camp.

Luke Chappie started for the Falcons and gave way to Kennedy who finished for the win.

Despite the win, Camp said his squad had a rough night on the bases.

“Our lack of execution on the basepaths … we didn’t perform well on the bases,” he said. “We need to straighten those things out if we want to compete.”

Matt Spears started on the mound for the Hurricane and pitched into the sixth inning. Alex Meyer finished on the mound for the ‘Cane, Roberts said.

Tackett finished with three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Jake Vaughan had two hits while Matt Spears, Jeff Spears and Brock Rappach had one hit each.

