EC softball drops 6-5 decision at CNE

OWENSVILLE – East Clinton was unable to take advantage of two Clermont Northeastern errors in the seventh inning Wednesday and lost a 6-5 SBAAC National Division softball game at CNE.

East Clinton trailed throughout, falling behind 4-0 before mounting a comeback behind the bat of Rhylee Luttrell.

Luttrell drove in three runs and the Lady Astros trailed 6-4 going to the seventh.

East Clinton tallied one run to make it 6-5 but despite the Lady Rockets misplays on defense the Lady Astros were not able to tie the game.

Mackenzie Campbell took the loss on the mound for East Clinton.

Luttrell finished with two hits, including a double, and three RBI. Kiera Brightman had three hits, with a pair doubles.