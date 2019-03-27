Felicity stops Blanchester softball 12-2

FELICITY – The Blanchester softball team was defeated by Felicity 12-2 in six innings Wednesday in SBAAC National Division action at FHS.

“I have to give Felicity credit for how aggressive they were at the plate,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “They put a lot of balls in play and we struggled defensively.”

Madison Creager had two hits, with a double, and scored a run for the Ladycats, who fall to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the National Division.

Zoie Stanforth had a double for BHS while Noelani Tangonan stole two bases.

Rianna Mueller was the losing pitcher, going four innings and allowing four earned runs. Stanforth finished on the mound.

