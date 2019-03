SPRINGFIELD – Wittenberg scored early and often and defeated the Wilmington College baseball team 16-8 Wednesday evening.

The Quakers are 6-13 on the year. The Tigers advance to 8-6.

Wilmington trailed 16-2 but scored six runs in the ninth inning.

Nick Silvis had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Luke Kleindl had two RBI and scored twice. He also homered.

Wilmington used six pitchers in the game, allowing 16 hits and 16 earned runs.