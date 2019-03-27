Flannery sparks WC lacrosse in 16-11 win

Andrew Miller and Connor Judge scored four goals each Wednesday as Wilmington defeated Anderson 16-11 in men’s lacrosse action at AC’s Macholtz Stadium.

Jadon Flannery and Zach Chucta had three goals each as Wilmington scored 16 times on 44 shots.

Miller had two assists while Judge, Chucta and Mike Smith, Robbie Mihlako had one assist each.

Reed Beavers had 14 saves in goal for the Quakers to record the win.

The match was tied at 8-8 early in the third with neither team leading by more than one goal.

But Flannery scored two straight goals to put WC on top by two and the Quakers never looked back.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_LOGO.wc_-1.jpg