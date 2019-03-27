Carter fans 19 in 9-0 no-hit victory

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Lindsey Carter had three hits on offense and pitched a no-hitter as the Clinton-Massie softball team ripped Reading 9-0 Wednesday in a non-league game at CMHS.

Carter struck out 19 batters among the 21 outs for the unbeaten 2-0 Lady Falcons.

“Lindsey Carter pitched a great game tonight,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “She hit spots very well and dominated Reading hitters.”

The only blemish on Carter’s pitching record was a one out walk in the seventh inning.

Carter was backed by a high-powered offense that belted a trio of homeruns – Natalie Lay, Victoria Sivert and Alexis Doan.

‘We did a little better job putting the ball in play,” Lauer said. “When you have a pitcher that was as dominate as Lindsey was tonight, it made things easy for our defense.”

SUMMARY

March 27 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 9 Reading 0

R 000.000.0…..0

C 050.004.x…..9

(9) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Carter 4-1-3-1 Sivert 3-1-2-1 Lay 4-1-2-2 Anderson 3-1-1-0 Florea 4-2-3-0 Clayborn 4-1-2-1 Doan 4-1-1-3 Drake 2-1-0-0 Hodge 2-0-0-0 Wilson 1-0-0-0

HR: Lay, Sivert, Doan

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Carter (W, 1-0)^7^0^0^0^1^19

