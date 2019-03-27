Lady Hurricane softball blanks Badin 6-0

HAMILTON – Sophie Blessing drove in three runs and Olivia Veidt was overpowering on the mound again as Wilmington defeated Badin 6-0 Wednesday in a non-league softball game at Joyce Park.

Veidt struck out six and walked one while allowing just four hits.

“Once again it was a total team win,” WHS coach Brian Spurlock said. “The team continues to play solid defense behind Veidt.”

The Lady Hurricane is 2-0 on the year.

With Wilmington up 2-0 going to the seventh inning, Veidt seemed well on her way to another win in the circle.

But the Hurricane offense gave her some breathing room with a four-spot in the seventh inning. Harlie Bickett and Sophie Blessing had two-out run-scoring hits.

Bickett finished with two hits and two runs scored. Blessing drove in three runs.

SUMMARY

March 27, 2019

@Joyce Park

Wilmington 6 Badin 0

W 101.000.4…..6

B 000.000.0…..0

(6) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 4-2-2-1 Blessing 3-0-1-3 Rhoads 4-0-1-0 Veidt 3-0-0-0 Self 3-1-1-0 Brown 2-1-0-0 Flint 3-0-0-0 McKenna 2-1-0-0 South 3-1-1-0

2B: Self

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Veidt (W, 2-0)^7^4^0^0^1^4

