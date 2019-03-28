A new way to fund-raise

Though Clinton-Massie’s football team is the first school organization to take advantage of this Your Community fundraising, Darrell Petry said this ideal is open to any group.

“Instead of selling cookie dough, candy bars and overpriced products, students can now collect re-sellable unwanted stuff to earn money,” said Petry who runs We Help Others organization. “We then tag and price it for each participating individual organization. Each time we sell an item it creates a local opportunity, a job for a local family or student. It creates a new way a local student can earn money for their cause and a new way for a local donor to donate their stuff. Finally, a way to utilize, localize and personalize our communities non-cash donations.”

Petry said the unwanted marketable items can be turned in to revenue for students and their organizations with a little “treasure hunting.”

The donated items, whether collected or dropped off, then go to the Your Community Store at the flea market.

”When an collected item sells, 50 percent of the profit goes back to the participant’s organization and the other 50 percent goes to help create jobs for local families and students,” Petry said. “All fundraising participants must do to earn money is locate supporters who have stuff to get rid of. Those items are then collected and then run through our process. Once we get items in, we do all the work that it takes to make the sale - evaluating, cleaning, sorting, listing, and shipping.”

Petry said any organization can take part in the Your Community Store process. For instance, Petry said, Girl Scouts can pick up items when they drop off their cookies.

”In this situation, cookies will be dropped off, stuff will be collected, more money will be earned, a life is decluttered and success of school fundraising is increased,” Petry said.

Some would equate the process to a rummage sale and Petry agrees but says the Your Community Store takes things a step or two further.

“From our studies, we have learned that rummage sales do work on an independent level,” he said. “(A) problem with traditional rummage sales is that the people who volunteer to run the sale have to go back to their 9-5 job on Monday. Therefore, the sale ends after 2-3 days and the unsold stuff is usually given to another charity or thrown away. This happens at almost all rummage sales that I have seen. The group never maximizes the complete value from the donated goods. This is where our process helps. An item could sell today or six months from now, it doesn’t matter. The select group will still receive proceeds from the sale of that item.”

In addition to the storefront at the flea market, Petry said sales are made on Facebook, eBay, EBTH, and other online platforms.

“We have become very good at getting the right items to the right platform,” he said.

Petry can be contacted via email at: darrell@wehelpothers.com.