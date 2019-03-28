Lions tame Falcons in SBAAC tennis action 4-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie tennis team was defeated by New Richmond 4-1 Thursday in SBAAC American Division tennis action at the CM courts.

The Falcons only win came at first singles where Clayton Amburgy posted a 6-1, 6-2 win.

“New Richmond had solid players at every court,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “Clayton played well. I was glad to see some of the adjustments he made throughout the match. We saw some things we can improve on. We had great effort from all of our players.”

SUMMARY

March 28 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

New Richmond 4 Clinton-Massie 1

Singles

• Clayton Amburgy def Cade Heflin 6-1, 6-2

• Austin Faucett was def by Jon Lang 4-6, 5-7

• Jason Martin was def by Joe George 2-6, 0-6

Doubles

• Caden McKay, Brennen Swope were def by Max Walls, Chris Dixon 4-6, 5-7

• Abbey Faucett, Tyler Greathouse were def by Noah Gebhart, Jackson Miller 1-6, 2-6