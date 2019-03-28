Georgetown hands Blanchester 10-5 defeat

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester softball team was defeated by Georgetown 10-5 Thursday in SBAAC National Division action at the BHS diamond.

The Ladycats (0-4 overall, 0-2 National) trailed by seven going to the final inning.

“Even though we were down seven, there was no let down in our effort and we put together one of our better offensive innings of the season,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said.

Madison Creager had a double, triple and scored twice. Elecia Patton scored three runs.

SUMMARY

G 103.024.0…..10

B 200.010.2…..5

(5) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Abney 4-1-1-0 Patton 2-3-1-1 Creager 4-1-2-1 Stanforth 4-0-0-0 Mueller 4-0-1-0 Shank 4-0-1-1 Tangonan 2-0-0-0 Naylor 1-0-0-0 Roy 3-0-0-0

2B: Creager

3B: Creager, Patton

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Mueller (L)^6^11^10^8^2^2

Stanforth^1^0^0^0^0^0