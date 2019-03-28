Wildcats win 4-1 over Bulldogs on tennis courts

BATAVIA – The Blanchester High School tennis team picked up a 4-1 win Thursday over Batavia in non-league action.

The Wildcats are 2-2 on the year.

Bryce Bandow and Logan Heitzmann earned their first varsity victory at second doubles, winning a third set tiebreaker 10-6..

SUMMARY

March 28 2019

@Batavia High School

Blanchester 4 Batavia 1

Singles

• Jacob Miller def Max Applegate 6-0, 6-0

• Brian Miller def Jake Paulin 6-2, 6-1

• Colton Wilson def Kyler Meyers 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

• Cody McCollister, Ian Heeg were def by Nate Watson, Keegan Gadburry 6-4, 1-6, 4-10

• Bryce Bandow, Logan Heitmann def Mason Weisbrodt, Ty Shepard 6-2, 2-6, 10-6