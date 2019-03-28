Wildcats notch pair of firsts in win over G-Men

BLANCHESTER – A couple of firsts took place Thursday in Blanchester’s 11-4 win over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division baseball at Bott Field on the BHS campus.

Adam Frump, a freshman, notched his first varsity pitching win with five solid innings. “He has a real bright future ahead of him,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “He was able to work from in front and throw his curveball in any count.”

Also, Cole Ficke, a stalwart behind the plate for the Wildcats, belted his first varsity homerun in the victory. He had two hits and drove in three runs.

“It’s not all that often you get a catcher who can hit, too,” said Lawson. “He does a fine job behind the plate for us.”

Jacksson Waialae had a triple and three RBI while Trenton Czaika had a single and drove in two runs. Frump had two hits. Hayden Tedrick had a single and two RBI.

“It was nice to get a couple wins the last couple days,” Lawson said. “I feel we are getting better each time we take the field. Replacing last years seniors has been tough. Our real test will be Monday against CNE. They have all starters back. It will be a good measuring stick for us.”