WHS opens SBAAC play with 5-0 win over WB

MT. ORAB – The Wilmington High School tennis team earned its first win of the season Thursday, a 5-0 decision over Western Brown in SBAAC American Division play.

Wilmington is 1-3 on the year while Western Brown is now 2-1.

“Big first win against SBAAC opponent,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “Everyone played well. (I) was worried about fatigue after a big week but players were ready. Tried some new doubles pairings that looked solid.

“Singles play held off three tough opponents for straight set wins.”

Brayden Rhoads played one of the better matches of the night, a 7-5, 7-5 win at first singles.

SUMMARY

March 28 2019

@Western Brown High School

Wilmington 5 Western Brown 0

Singles

• Brayden Rhoads def N. Hiler 7-5, 7-5

• Avery Bradshaw def W. O’Hara 6-1, 6-2

• Caleb Reed def C Fite 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

• Jack Romer, Jonathan Fender def Kirk, Coffey 6-2, 6-2

• Jacob Romer, Brady Henry def A Coffey, W. Votava 6-1, 6-0