Falcons pick up 4-1 win over former SCOL rival

HILLSBORO – The Clinton-Massie tennis team picked up a 4-1 win Friday over former South Central Ohio League rival Hillsboro in a non-league match at HHS.

Brennen Swope played first singles for the Falcons and rallied for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win. Coach Rod Amburgy said Swope played a “great match.”

SUMMARY

March 29 2019

@Hillsboro High School

Clinton-Massie 4 Hillsboro 1

Singles

• Brennen Swope def Tyler Snapp 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

• Tyler Greathouse won

• Abbey Faucett won

Doubles

• Clayton Amburgy, Austin Faucett def Ethan Snapp, Austin Pendall 6-0, 6-0

• Caden McKay, Jason Martin were def by Creed Mullenix, Gabriel Adkins 6-4, 3-6, 4-6