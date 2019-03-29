BHS tennis blanks G-Men on home court

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester tennis team defeated Georgetown 5-0 Friday in an SBAAC National Division match on the BHS courts.

The Wildcats are 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the National Division.

Brian Miller and Colton Wilson on singles courts and the double pairings of Cody McCollister and Ian Heeg at first and Bryce Bandow and Logan Heitzman at second were 6-0, 6-0 winners.

SUMMARY

March 29 2019

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5 Georgetown 0

Singles

• Jacob Miller def Koby Hyde 6-2, 6-3

• Brian Miller def Austin Bradford 6-0, 6-0

• Colton Wilson def Hannah Laytham 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

• Ian Heeg, Cody McCollister def Shelby Nichols, Tamika Runqnsrundeonkol 6-0, 6-0

• Bryce Bandow, Logan Heitzman def Kayla Euton, Mason Fleming 6-0, 6-0