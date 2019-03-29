Bulldogs rally to hand Astros 8-5 defeat

LEES CREEK – Unable to hold a 4-2 lead, the East Clinton baseball team was defeated by Batavia 8-5 in a non-league game at ECHS.

Zach Mitchell collected three hits and drove in two runs as he remained hot at the plate, coach Brian Carey said. He has a double and stole a pair of bases.

Tristan Burkitt went 6.1 innings in relief but was saddled with the loss. “He should of got a win the way he pitched,” Carey said. “Errors behind him and mental mistakes compiled to give Batavia five in the fifth.”

East Clinton is 0-4 on the year.

SUMMARY

March 29 2019

@East Clinton High School

Batavia 8 East Clinton 5

B 100.151.0…..8

E 000.401.0…..5

(5) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 3-0-3-2 M. Mitchell 2-0-0-0 Horn 1-0-0-0 Arellano 4-0-0-0 Colt Vadnais 3-1-0-0 Curtis 3-1-2-0 Rolfe 0-0-0-0 Burkitt 1-1-0-0 Hall 1-2-1-1 Cam Vadnais 2-0-0-0 Norman 1-0-0-0 Tolle 3-0-0-2. TOTALS 24-5-6-5

2B: Hall, Z. Mitchell

SB: Z. Mitchell 2

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

M. Hall^0.2^0^0^0^0^0

Burkitt (L)^6.1^8^8^4^1^9