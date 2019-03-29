Little Miami hands Wilmington first softball loss

MORROW – The Wilmington High School softball team lost Thursday for the first time this season, 12-9, to Little Miami in non-conference action.

“We hit the ball well — we hit .457 as a team and scored seven runs in the first inning,” WHS coach Brian Spurlock said. “But you’ve got to give Little Miami credit for clawing their way back in the game and winning it in the bottom of the seventh.”

Wilmington collected 16 hits with Madi Flint, Olivia Veidt and Sophie Blessing getting three hits each.

Little Miami’s Kelsey Schmidt hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to provide the winning margin.

SUMMARY

March 28 2019

@Little Miami High School

Little Miami 12 Wilmington 9

(9) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 4-2-2-0 Blessing 4-1-3-2 Rhoads 3-2-2-0 Veidt 4-1-3-3 Self 4-1-1-1 Brown 4-1-1-1 Flint 4-1-3-1 McKenna 4-0-1-1 South 4-0-0-0

2B: Blessing, Veidt

3B: Rhoads

SB: Bickett, Blessing, McKenna