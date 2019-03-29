Tigers top Falcons in 8, 5-4

BETHEL – Bethel-Tate scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday and edged Clinton-Massie 5-4 in a non-league baseball game at BTHS.

The Falcons took a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth on a run-scoring single by Tyler Lewis.

But the Tigers put two runs on the board in the eighth to win the game.

Seth Goodall led the CM offense with three hits and a couple of runs batted in. Luke Chappie had two hits and scored twice. Clinton Stotts also had two hits.

Dom Kerns pitched well for Massie, Camp said. He tired in the end but left the game with a no-decision after seven.

Camp said the Falcons made some great plays defensively behind Kerns. Goodall had a diving catch in right-centerfield and Stotts made a diving play behind third base.

SUMMARY

March 29 2019

Bethel-Tate 5 Clinton-Massie 4

(4) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Lewis 4-1-1-1 Chappie 5-2-2-0 Goodall 3-0-3-2 Kennedy 3-0-0-1 May 3-0-0-0 Branham 4-0-0-0 Zantene 4-0-0-0 Gragg 3-0-1-0 Stotts 3-1-2-0 Clutter 1-0-0-0.