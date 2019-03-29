West Clermont tags Blanchester with 9-3 loss

The Blanchester softball team dropped a 9-3 non-league decision Friday to West Clermont.

“Our effort continues to get better each game we play,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “We still have things to work on but with the effort these girls give and their positive attitudes we will get things worked out.”

Blanchester is 0-5 on the year.

Madison Creager had two hits, including a homerun. Elecia Patton was hit by a pitch three times.

Zoie Stanforth pitched a good game, Grogg said, but ran into a team that was “dialed in at the plate.”

SUMMARY

March 29, 2019

West Clermont 9 Blanchester 3

B 100.020.0…..3

W 101.403.x…..9

(3) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Abney 3-1-0-0 Patton 1-1-0-0 Creager 4-1-2-1 Mueller 3-0-1-1 Stanforth 3-0-1-1 Roy 3-0-1-0 Caldwell 2-0-0-0 Naylor 1-0-0-0 Shank 2-0-0-0 Stewart 1-0-0-0.

HR: Creager

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Stanforth (L)^6^14^9^8^2^1