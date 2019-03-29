Wilmington stuns Massie softball 5-0

WILMINGTON – Harlie Bickett set the tone early then Olivia Veidt took over as the Wilmington High School softball team defeated Clinton-Massie 5-0 Friday in SBAAC American Division play on the WHS diamond.

The win was the first for Wilmington over Clinton-Massie since the 2014 season.

Bickett homered to lead-off the Wilmington first. With Veidt mowing down the Lady Falcons, that’s the only run WHS would need.

But the Lady Hurricane put together a four-run fifth inning to break the game open.

With Grace Brown and Madi Flint on base, Massie’s Taylor Florea struck out back-to-back hitters. Bickett then blooped a double down the right field line to make it 3-0. Sophie Blessing followed with an RBI single. Jena Rhoads ripped a double that scored Bickett.

Wilmington is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the American Division.

Clinton-Massie drops to 2-1 on the year, 0-1 in league play.

SUMMARY

March 29 2019

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5 Clinton-Massie 0

CM 000.000.0…..0

WI 100.040.x…..5

(5) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 3-2-2-3 Blessing 3-1-1-1 Rhoads 3-0-1-1 Veidt 3-0-0-0 Self 3-0-1-0 Brown 3-1-1-0 Flint 3-1-1-0 McKenna 2-0-0-0 South 2-0-0-0

2B: Bickett, Rhoads

HR: Bickett

PITCHING

Clinton-Massie

Florea (L)

Wilmington

Veidt (W)

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_SFT_BickettSivertME0329-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_SFT_ClaybornFlintUmpME0329-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_SFT_cm_FloreaDoanME0329-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_SFT_cm_LindsayCarterME0329-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_SFT_cm_LindsayHBPME0329-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_SFT_cm_VanessaWilsonME0329-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_SFT_cmoutfieldME0329-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_SFT_florea2veidt2ME0329-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_SFT_Florea2VeidtME0329-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_SFT_veidt2wilsonME0329-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_SFT_wilm_BickettUpME0329-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_SFT_wilm_BlessingVeidtSpurlockME0329-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_SFT_wilm_dugoutME0329-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_SFT_wilm_EmilySelfME0329-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_SFT_wilm_HarlieBickettME0329-1.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/03/web1_SFT_wilm_SophieBlessingME0329-1.jpg