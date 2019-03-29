Wilmington stuns Massie softball 5-0

WILMINGTON – Harlie Bickett set the tone early then Olivia Veidt took over as the Wilmington High School softball team defeated Clinton-Massie 5-0 Friday in SBAAC American Division play on the WHS diamond.
The win was the first for Wilmington over Clinton-Massie since the 2014 season.
Bickett homered to lead-off the Wilmington first. With Veidt mowing down the Lady Falcons, that’s the only run WHS would need.
But the Lady Hurricane put together a four-run fifth inning to break the game open.
With Grace Brown and Madi Flint on base, Massie’s Taylor Florea struck out back-to-back hitters. Bickett then blooped a double down the right field line to make it 3-0. Sophie Blessing followed with an RBI single. Jena Rhoads ripped a double that scored Bickett.
Wilmington is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the American Division.
Clinton-Massie drops to 2-1 on the year, 0-1 in league play.
SUMMARY
March 29 2019
@Wilmington High School
Wilmington 5 Clinton-Massie 0
CM 000.000.0…..0
WI 100.040.x…..5
(5) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 3-2-2-3 Blessing 3-1-1-1 Rhoads 3-0-1-1 Veidt 3-0-0-0 Self 3-0-1-0 Brown 3-1-1-0 Flint 3-1-1-0 McKenna 2-0-0-0 South 2-0-0-0
2B: Bickett, Rhoads
HR: Bickett
PITCHING
Clinton-Massie
Florea (L)
Wilmington
Veidt (W)