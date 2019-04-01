BHS softball notches first win over CNE 11-3

BLANCHESTER – A six-run second inning propelled Blanchester to an 11-3 win over Clermont Northeastern Monday in SBAAC National Division softball action at the BHS diamond.

Blanchester is 1-5 overall, 1-2 in the National Division.

Clermont NE is 1-4, 1-1.

“It is nice to get that first win,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “It was nice to get productive at-bats from everyone in the lineup.”

Kassidy Abney had three hits, scored three times and drove in two runs. Elecia Patton was held hitless but scored three runs and reached base three times.

Rianna Mueller went the distance in the circle, striking out six.

“She really had command of her pitches and kept the CNE hitters off balance throughout the game,” said Grogg. “Defensively we played well but still have some things to clean up.”

SUMMARY

April 1, 2019

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 11 Clermont NE 3

C 000.111.0…..3

B 160.301.x…..11

(11) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Abney 5-3-3-2 Patton 0-3-0-0 Creager 2-1-0-1 Stanforth 2-1-1-1 Roy 3-0-1-2 Mueller 3-0-0-0 Shank 2-1-1-0 Caldwell 2-0-0-0 Tangonan 3-1-1-0 Jacobs 0-1-0-0.

3B: Abney

SAC: Patton 2, Creager, Stanforth, Caldwell, Tangonan

HBP: Patton, Mueller

SB: Jacobs

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Mueller (W)^7^6^3^0^6