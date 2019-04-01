Wildcats outlast Astros to remain unbeaten in SBAACN

LEES CREEK – The Blanchester tennis team remained unbeaten in the SBAAC National Division Monday with a 4-1 win over East Clinton.

The Wildcats, off Tuesday because its match was moved to a later date, coach Scott Shepard said, are 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

Jacob Miller won a battle of Jacobs at first singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over EC’s Howard.

SUMMARY

April 1 2019

@East Clinton High School

Blanchester 4 East Clinton 1

NOTE: Blanchester players listed first.

Singles

• Jacob Miller def Jacob Howard 6-0, 6-0

• Brian Miller def Hayden Pirman 6-1, 6-0

• Colton Wilson def Aidan Henson 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

• Ian Heeg, Cody McCollister def John Cline, Josh Cline 6-2, 6-2

• Bryce Bandow, Logan Heitzman were def by Trent Garen, Grant Stonewall 2-6, 3-6