Hurricane tennis edges Warriors on the road 3-2

LEBANON – With a win by Jack Romer sealing the victory, Wilmington triumphed over Lebanon 3-2 Monday in non-league tennis action on Warren County courts.

Wilmington moves to 2-3 on the year while Lebanon drops its opening match and is 0-1.

“Lebanon has a strong singles line-up anchored by a tough freshman at first singles,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “Avery (Bradshaw) is figuring out how to compete against tougher competition. He gave the second singles player everything he had tonight.”

Jack Romer was a 6-1, 3-6 6-1 winner at third singles to clinch the win.

“I was a bit worried when he dropped the second set but he came roaring back to win a third with room to spare,” Reed said.

Brady Henry and Jonathan Fender were winners at first doubles while Jacob Romer and Caleb Reed posted a win at second doubles.

SUMMARY

April 1 2019

Wilmington 3 Lebanon 2

Singles

• Brayden Rhoads was def by A. Rich 1-6, 1-6

• Avery Bradshaw was def by Doughman 1-6, 7-5, 4-10

• Jack Romer def Mascall 6-1, 3-6, 6-1

Doubles

• Brady Henry, Jonathan Fender def Branka, Whitaker 7-5, 6-2

• Jacob Romer, Caleb Reed def Watson, Sultan 6-2, 6-3