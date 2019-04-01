WHS now 8-0 after 12-1 win over EC

LEES CREEK – Williamsburg improved to 8-0 Monday with a 12-1 win over East Clinton in SBAAC National Division softball action on the EC diamond.

East Clinton is 2-2 overall, 0-2 in the National.

The Wildcats are 8-0 overall, 2-0 in league play.

East Clinton’s lone run came in the fourth when Kiera Brightman scored on Rhylee Luttrell’s double.

SUMMARY

April 1 2019

@East Clinton High School

Williamsburg 12 East Clinton 1

W 633.00…..12

E 000.10…..1

(12) WILLIAMSBURG (ab-r-h-rbi) Goldon 4-2-2-3 Ogden 4-1-3-1 Bailey 3-2-2-2 Fisher 2-2-0-0 Speeg 4-0-0-1 Rohne 3-1-2-0 Lindsey 3-1-1-0 Vining 3-2-2-0 Thatcher 3-1-0-0 Paugallo 1-0-0-0

(1) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 2-0-1-0 Campbell 3-0-0-0 Durbin 2-0-0-0 Brightman 2-1-1-0 Luttrell 2-0-2-1 Boggs 2-0-0-0 Kessler 2-0-0-0 Rolfe 2-0-0-0 Runk 1-0-0-0.

2B: W-Goldon, Rohne, Vining; EC-Luttrell, Brightman

3B: Boeckmann

HR: W-Goldon, Ogden, Bailey

PITCHING

East Clinton

Campbell (L)

Brightman