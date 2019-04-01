Tackett hurls, hits Hurricane to 6-2 win

MOUNT ORAB – Jordan Tackett had a strong game on the mound and at the plate Monday as Wilmington defeated Western Brown 6-2 in SBAAC American Division baseball action.

Tackett pitched a complete game and drove in four runs for the Hurricane. He struck out eight and “pitched extremely well,” coach Brian Roberts said.

Wilmington is now 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the American Division.

Western Brown drops to 1-4 overall, 0-2 in conference play.

Roberts said the Hurricane played well in all phases of the game, committing just one error on defense.

Alex Meyer had three hits and drove in a run. Tackett had a couple of hits as did Brock Rappach.