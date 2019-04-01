WC softball notches first sweep of JC in more than a decade

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College softball team swept an Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader with John Carroll University Monday, coming from behind to defeat the Blue Streaks 2-1 in game one and taking game two 9-4.

The sweep was the Fightin’ Quakers first of the Blue Streaks at home in more than a decade.

Wilmington (14-4, 2-2 OAC) heads to Ohio Northern University for a two-games series 3 p.m. Tuesday.

In game one, Wilmington was scoreless until the seventh. Mariyah Burkhardt singled to start the inning. With one out, KenDahl Bowles and Kennedy Clifton singled to load the bases.

Megan Crager delivered a run-scoring single to tie the game. Hayley Suchland’s grounder was errored by the JC second baseman and Bowles scored the winning run.

Grace Shell, named the OAC Pitcher of the Week just prior to the game, improved to 7-1 with the win. She allowed three hits and struck out three.

Burkhardt and Bowles had two hits each for WC.

In game two, Suchland had a two-run single in the third and Jillia Cook added a run-producing bunt single. Suchland and Alecia Kemp drove in runs in the fourth to make it 5-2 WC.

In the fifth, the Quakers batted around as Shelby Raby, Suchland, Kemp and Bowles all drove in runs.

Alexis Stringfellow is 5-1 with the pitching victory. Shell recorded a save by getting the final five outs of the game.

Suchland finished 4-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored. Kemp, Cook and Raby had two hits each.