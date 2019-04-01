Lady Broncos breakout late, calm Lady Hurricane 10-1

MOUNT ORAB – Unable to build off a win over Clinton-Massie last week, the Wilmington High School softball team was defeated by SBAAC American Division front-runner Western Brown 10-1 Monday.

“It was a tight ballgame until the sixth inning, despite our lack of offense,” WHS coach Brian Spurlock said.

The Lady Hurricane is 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the American.

The Lady Broncos are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in league play.

“We still have four more games this week,” Spurlock said.

Sophie Blessing and Jena Rhoads had the only WHS hits. Rhoads scored the only run.

SUMMARY

April 1 2019

@Western Brown

Western Brown 10 Wilmington 1

(1) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 2-0-0-0 Blessing 2-0-1-0 Rhoads 3-1-1-0 Veidt 1-0-0-0 Self 2-0-0-0 Osborne 1-0-0-0 Brown 2-0-0-0 Spendlove 1-0-0-0 Flint 3-0-0-0 McKenna 2-0-0-0 South 2-0-0-0

SB: W-Bickett