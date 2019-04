ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie softball team bounced back Monday with a 10-0 win over New Richmond in SBAAC American Division play at the CM field.

Clinton-Massie is 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the American.

New Richmond drops to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Western Brown leads the American with a 2-0 record after defeating Wilmington on Monday. The Lady Hurricane handed CM its lone loss on Friday.