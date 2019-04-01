Kerns drives in winner as Falcons prevail 3-2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP -Dom Kerns drove in the game-winner Monday as Clinton-Massie defeated New Richmond 3-2 in SBAAC American Division play at Paul Schwamberger Field.

Clinton-Massie is 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the American.

New Richmond is 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

After the Lions tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the seventh, the Falcons won it in the bottom of the inning. Spenser Branham opened the winning with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kody Zantene. Kerns then singled to center to plate Branham with the winning run.

Luke Chappie went six innings and struck out nine as the starting pitcher for the Falcons. He gave way to Bryan Kennedy in the seventh and Kennedy was able to get the win.

“Our starting pitchers (Chappie and Kerns) thus far have done a great job of keeping us in games,” said CM coach Brian Camp. Kennedy has both CM wins in relief

SUMMARY

April 1 2019

@Paul Schwamberger Field

Clinton-Massie 3 New Richmond 2

NR 000.100.1…..2

CM 200.000.1…..3

(3) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Lewis 2-1-1-0 Chappie 3-1-1-0 Goodall 3-1-1- Kennedy 3-0-0-0 May 3-0-0-0 Branham 3-1-1-0 Clutter 2-0-0-0 Zantene 0-0-0-0 Kerns 3-2-2-1 Stotts 2-0-1-0

PITCHING

Chappie 6ip

Kennedy (W, 2-0) 1ip