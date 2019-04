The Blanchester junior varsity baseball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern Monday 12-2.

The Wildcats fall to 1-3 on the season.

Nick Musselman had a hit, reached base via a base on balls, stole a base and scored a run. Jacob Hamm had a hit, stole a base and scored a run.

Coach Andrew Freeman said with the few baserunners the team had he liked the aggressiveness on the bases. He lamented the pitching staff allowing too many free bases.