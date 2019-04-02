Massie tennis triumphs over Goshen 4-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie tennis team posted a home win Tuesday with a 4-1 victory over Goshen in SBAAC American Division play.

Clinton-Massie is 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the American Division.

Coach Rod Amburgy said Austin Faucett at second singles and the second doubles pairing of Tyler Greathouse and Abbey Faucett were on their games in this one.

Jason Martin won a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 marathon match at third singles.

SUMMARY

April 2 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 4 Goshen 1

Singles

• Clayton Amburgy def Zyler McCullan 6-2, 6-4

• Austin Faucett def Gerardo Espinosa Ley 6-1, 6-2

• Jason Martin def Andrew Daye 3-6, 6-4, 7-6

Doubles

• Brennen Swope, Caden McKay were def by Jake Haas, Luke Jeandriven 3-6, 6-2, 0-6

• Tyler Greathouse, Abbey Faucett def Thomas Bradley, Richard Pitts 6-0, 6-0

Reserve

• Garret Kerns won 8-0