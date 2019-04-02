WHS knocks off defending American tennis champs

WILMINGTON – Wilmington knocked off defending SBAAC American Division champion New Richmond 4-1 Tuesday on the WHS tennis courts.

The Hurricane improves to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in the conference. New Richmond drops to 4-3 overall, 1-1 in American play.

“Another good team effort that shows off the depth we have this year,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “The doubles teams were sharp. We served well on all courts.”

Against the Lions, both doubles teams were winners by 6-0, 6-0 scores – Jonathan Fender and Jack Romer at first doubles and Jacob Romer and Brady Henry at second doubles.

Wilmington will host Miamisburg in a tripleheader with varsity, junior varsity and Wilmington Area Tennis Association middle schoolers.

SUMMARY

April 2 2019

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 4 New Richmond 1

Singles

• Brayden Rhoads was def by C Heflin 5-7, 2-6

• Avery Bradshaw def J Lang 6-2, 6-1

• Caleb Reed def J George 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

• Jonathan Fender, Jack Romer def Walls, Gebhardt 6-0, 6-0

• Jacob Romer, Brady Henry def Nicoloff, Miller 6-0, 6-0